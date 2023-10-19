South Africa: Ekurhuleni Working to Address Waste Services Disruptions

19 October 2023
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The City of Ekurhuleni is working to address the challenges experienced with waste removal services in Tsakani, KwaThema, Duduza and Langaville.

The city said the disruption to waste removal services, which has slightly affected the collections schedule in the areas since Tuesday, is receiving attention.

"We are attending to the challenges, and we hope to resolve the issue as soon as possible so that the services can resume. A recovery plan has been developed to address the backlog that has been created as a result of the latest developments," said the city's spokesperson, Zweli Dlamini.

Dlamini encouraged residents not to take out their bins as per the round collection schedule until the situation has been resolved.

"The city undertakes to inform the residents when to take out the bins when the situation has normalised. We apologise for the inconvenience caused and remain committed to our agenda to keep Ekurhuleni clean at all times," Dlamini said.

