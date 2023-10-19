Angola: President Leaves Luanda for Nairobi

Luanda — The Angolan Head of State João Lourenço left Luanda Thursday for a two-day state visit to Kenya at the invitation of his counterpart William Ruto.

Accompanied by the First Lady, Ana Dias Lourenço, the president was bid farewell at Luanda's 4 de Fevereiro International Airport by the National Assembly Speaker, Carolina Cerqueira, aides and the governor of Luanda province.

According to the President's Press Office Secretary, Luís Fernando, the Angolan statesman's visit will have two key moments: on Friday, he will take part in an act of national celebration in the open field (Football Stadium) as a guest of the country's authorities, alongside President William Ruto.

On Saturday there will be an activity at the Presidential Palace in Nairobi, with talks between the two Heads of State and their respective delegations and a tribute to the "founding father of Kenya", Jomo Kenyatta, with the laying of a wreath at his mausoleum.

According to the president's agenda, this will be the last activity of the Angolan statesman, who will leave Nairobi on Saturday to return to his country.