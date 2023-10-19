South Africa: Pandor Undertakes Working Visit to Zambia

International Relations and Cooperation Minister, Dr Naledi Pandor, will undertake a working visit to Zambia on Friday to hold political and diplomatic consultations with her counterpart, Stanley Kakubo.

It is expected that the Ministers will discuss preparations for the inaugural session of the Bi-National Commission (BNC).

The working visit, according to the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), will also provide an opportunity to exchange views on regional, continental and international issues of mutual interest.

Zambia assumed the role of Chair of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Organ for Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation in August 2023.

The organ, the department said, is responsible for safeguarding peace, democracy and good governance in the region.

"Bilateral relations and the bond of friendship between the peoples of South Africa and Zambia date back to the 1960s when Zambia provided much-needed support to the South African anti-apartheid movement.

"In 1992, relations between the two countries were conducted at the level of representative offices. Full diplomatic relations were established in 1994."

President Cyril Ramaphosa visited Zambia in August 2018 and during the visit, the Agreement on the Establishment of the South Africa-Zambia BNC was signed.