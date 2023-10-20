South Africa: Amapiano Now World's Fastest Growing Genre - Cassper Nyovest

19 October 2023
Leadership (Abuja)
By Affa Acho

South African hip-hop artiste, Cassper Nyovest, says South Africa's Amapiano is now "the fastest growing genre in the world."

Speaking in a recent interview with Beats N Sounds, the rapper said he was proud that there is finally a genre representing South Africa in the international stage.

Cassper Nyovest said, "Amapiano is taking over the music industry in the world. It is now the most popular and fastest growing genre.

"It is just great for me that we finally have a sound that is representing South Africa. Because afrobeats represented Nigeria mostly. So, the fact that we have a sound that is from South Africa and it is representing where we are from, is a beautiful thing."

He, however, said he has no intention of jumping on the Amapiano trend.

