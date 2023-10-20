South Africa: Jozi's Tyla Is a Tsunami of Talent

Tyla's hit song, "Water", is more than just a splash. It is a tidal wave in the music industry, dominating the charts, getting her worldwide recognition, and introducing her as a force to be reckoned with in the music world.

Her journey, like a river's current, has been fluid, filled with markers that even she didn't see coming.

From TikTok's popularity, with the "Water" dance challenge captivating users across the platform, to opening up for Chris Brown on his European tour, Tyla's ascent is nothing short of meteoric.

The blend of pop, R&B, Afrobeats, and amapiano in her music stands as testament to her South African roots and her unique blend of inspirations.

But Tyla is more than just her music. A dreamer at heart, she represents the spirit of Johannesburg - a city known for its vibrant culture, especially with the booming trend of amapiano.

Proudly declaring being from South Africa as a "flex", Tyla's love for her homeland is real, she told Time.

While the video for "Water" paints a picture of a bold and confident artist, Tyla admits to having a shy side.

Her inspirations? Icons in their own right - Michael Jackson, Tems, and Rihanna.

And, with her eyes set on working with the likes of Drake, the sky is genuinely the limit for this young artist.

