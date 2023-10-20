South Africa: Taxman Sets Sights On Shauwn Mkhize

The Durban High Court in KwaZulu-Natal has instructed the Sheriff of the High Court to attach the movable properties of the Royal AM Football Club in Umhlanga and a farm that belongs to Durban businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize.

The court order was issued this week after Mkhize, the owner of the Royal AM football team together with her son, Andile Mpisane, was found guilty of failing to pay tax of R37.9 million to the South African Revenue Service (Sars).

The order instructed the sheriff to attach and remove the movable property of Royal AM and a farm in uMshwathi near Greytown.

Mkhize's battle with Sars started in 2016 when the entrepreneur, socialite and TV personality was accused of owing around R141 million.

In 2020, Sars seized Mkhize's assets, including her La Lucia mansion and luxury vehicles. However, she was able to secure an agreement with Sars at the time and reclaim her assets.