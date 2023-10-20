South Africa: Crunch Matches for Boks and Proteas in a Great Weekend for Sports

PICK OF THE SPORT: The Springboks take on England in the Rugby World Cup semifinal in a must-watch game! recommends Dylan Bettencourt.

➤ Only four matches remain in the Rugby World Cup 2023. But they are all huge - and this weekend we can look forward to two of them.

Some say that because of the rankings for this year's tournament, these two games are a mere formality. The All Blacks, they say, are much too strong for Argentina, and the Springboks will overpower England.

Really? Tell that to Los Pumas and the Red Rose!

After the weeklong speculation about Springbok team selection, Jacques Nienaber and Rassie Erasmus have not been tempted to bring in Lukhanyo Am, Canan Moodie, Andre Esterhuizen, Jasper Wiese or Jean Kleyn. The fact that they have decided to go with the same team that beat France last week could be seen as an indication that they are not taking this match very seriously or that they are satisfied that the team has what it takes to beat the Brits.

Likewise, the All Blacks have only made one change with naughty boy Mark Telea back in the team after his one-week suspension for "a minor breach of protocol". This means Leicester Fainga'anuku has dropped out of the team altogether.

The two matches will be screened live on DStv.

Argentina vs All Blacks on Friday at 9pm.

England vs South Africa on Saturday at 9pm.

➤ And the rugby action is only the beginning of a crazy weekend. The Premier League returns with derbies that will get pulses racing.

The Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton kicks the weekend off at 1.30pm on Saturday.

Chelsea hosts Arsenal later at 4pm, with the Gunners looking to retain their unbeaten start to the season while Chelsea look to build on three consecutive victories.

Manchester City hosts Brighton, also at 4pm, while Manchester United travel to meet Sheffield United at 9pm on Saturday.

All the Premier League action will be broadcast live on DStv channel 203.

➤ And just when you thought that was all, the Proteas take on England in the Cricket World Cup on Saturday.

The Proteas will look to bounce back from their defeat against the Netherlands earlier in the week while England will look to get over their shock defeat by Afghanistan.

With South Africa taking on England in both the Rugby and Cricket World Cups, get those green matchday kits ready!

The cricket action starts at 10.30am on Saturday and will be broadcast live on DStv channel 212.