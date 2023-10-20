South Africa: Johannesburg's Crime Hotspots Face Service Cuts

Criminals who attack city officials could cost their communities the services they depend on as the City of Johannesburg has threatened to cut them off.

Some places that are considered too dangerous for city officials to enter could soon have their services, including electricity and water, completely stopped.

City spokesperson Kgamanyane Maphologela said Johannesburg is losing millions of rands at the hands of criminals who attack their officials when they come to cut off services from households or businesses that are not paying.

"Our officials often get attacked, threatened, robbed, obstructed, or simply refused access to electricity and water meters when attempting to read these meters, or effecting disconnections at properties that are illegally connected to municipal services," said Maphologela.

He said that in September this year alone, at least 2,605 customers who collectively owe the city a staggering R464.5 million for water are in communities that are classified as problematic areas where the city has no access. A further 323 customers who owe more than R46.6 million for water services either intimidated or refused the Johannesburg Water meter readers access.

Maphologela said in the same month, the city struggled to collect more than R71.3 million that is owed for electricity as City Power technicians faced intimidation from 143 customers.

"These are customers who blatantly reconnect themselves to services each time they get disconnected and refuse to cooperate with the city."

The city's group chief financial officer, Tebogo Moraka, said Joburg is losing billions of rands from illegal connections and reconnections of electricity and water services.

"The safety of our officials is very important. Lawlessness and any deliberate action

endangering their lives will not be tolerated," he said. "We will ultimately be forced to consider the complete disconnection of electricity supply to these problematic areas. It's unacceptable that our staff increasingly face resistance and intimidation for doing their jobs from communities and businesses they serve. We want to caution residents that electricity and water meters are the property of the city."

Moraka reiterated that the city will not hesitate to lay criminal charges or effect arrests, impose hefty fines and immediately disconnect electricity and water supplies to those who illegally connect themselves to the services.

He warned that the city won't back down against lawlessness but will instead intensify its disconnection blitz.

"We are resolute to collect every cent that is owed to the city. We are bringing everyone on board with our disconnection operations which include the Johannesburg Metro Police Department, Revenue, City Power, Johannesburg Water, and other crucial departments to strengthen our operations," Moraka said.