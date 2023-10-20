South Africa: City of Johannesburg Apologises to Unpaid Debt Collectors - South African News Briefs - October 20, 2023

City of Johannesburg Apologises to Unpaid Debt Collectors

The City of Johannesburg has apologised for failing to pay its debt collectors for the last six months, vowing to settle the bill owed to 93 companies by October 31, reports News24. The City said the delay in payment was due to a stringent internal vetting process to avoid "erroneous payments" to companies that had not collected overdue debt. Finance MMC Dada Morero said the city pays creditors as and when invoices are due and depends on the collection of rates, taxes, and services such as water and electricity billed monthly. Collections have been under pressure for several years, and targets have not been met since 2017.

Springbok Scrumhalf Cobus Reinach Receives Death Threat

South African Springbok scrumhalf Cobus Reinach received a death threat after the team's Rugby World Cup victory against France in Paris, reports The Citizen. Director of rugby Rassie Erasmus revealed that Reinach was threatened with murder upon his return to Montpellier, his club. The threats were made following the Boks' 29-28 quarter-final win over France, setting up a semi-final clash against England. Erasmus denounced the threats and expressed concern for Reinach's family. Reinach, who joined Montpellier in 2020 after playing for Northampton Saints in England, has featured in over 60 matches for Montpellier. The Boks are set to face England in the semi-finals on Saturday October 21.

Trevor Noah's New Spotify Podcast Launches in November

World-renowned South African comedian Trevor Noah's new Spotify podcast, What Now? With Trevor Noah, will launch on Thursday, November 9, reports IOL. The show will feature in-depth conversations with special guests, including entertainers, CEOs, actors, athletes, and thought leaders. Noah said of the podcast: "It's really exciting to be joining Spotify on a fun new adventure where we'll engage in interesting and meaningful conversations with some of the world's most fascinating people." The podcast is executive produced by Noah and Ben Winston alongside Jenna Weiss-Berman and Max Linsky; and produced by Day Zero Productions, Fulwell 73 Productions, and Audacy's Pineapple Street Studios. Since leaving The Daily Show with Trevor Noah in 2022, Trevor Noah has been touring the world with his comedy shows.

