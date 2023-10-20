South Africa: Boks Unchanged for World Cup Semi Against England As They Opt for Continuity

The Springboks opted for continuity for Saturday's Rugby World Cup semi-final against England at the Stade de France.

If it isn't broken, don't fix it. Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has opted to retain the same 23-man squad for the Rugby World Cup 2023 semi-final against England.

This is the first time in 2023 that the Boks are unchanged and only the second time in 64 Tests since 2018 that the 23-man is the same in consecutive weeks.

This is the most experienced in Springbok starting XV in history -- with a combined total of 895 caps. Fifteen of the 23 had played against England in the 32-12 victory in the RWC final four years ago in Japan when the Boks lifted the Webb Ellis Cup for the third time.

"Everyone had a proper performance (against France in last week's quarterfinal), as individuals and a team, so we decided to go with continuity. There were also no injuries, so there was no reason to change," Nienaber said.

"The World Cup is a long tournament which is why we went with rotation early on. The quarterfinal team looked a lot like the team that lined up against Ireland and the other part of the squad got exposure in the Tonga game, which the players told us was...