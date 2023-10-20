South Africa: Gauteng to Deploy Armed Guards At High-Risk Schools in Response to Alarming Violence, Gangsterism and Bullying

The Gauteng government will implement new security measures, including deploying armed guards and installing cameras at the province's most dangerous schools. Not everyone is convinced it's the right move.

Gauteng's Department of Education is beefing up security at schools beset by lawlessness, a move that has left stakeholders divided.

The department said the drastic security measures were to tackle rampant violence, gangsterism, bullying and substance abuse by learners.

"These continue to be a matter of concern to the department," said Department of Education spokesperson Steve Mabona.

"Some of our schools are best characterised as war zones, and learners, educators and staff members do not feel safe."

Speaking at Sizwe High School in Germiston, Ekurhuleni, last week, Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane said the security measures would include deploying armed security guards and installing CCTV cameras, panic buttons and metal detectors.

Chiloane said 75 schools had been earmarked for prioritisation in the school safety programme, named "Operation Kgutla Molao". The 75 schools are among 245 in Gauteng that have been deemed high-risk.

In a response to questions in the provincial legislature from Democratic Alliance shadow education MEC Khume Ramulifho in March, the provincial department listed alarming incidents of violence at Gauteng schools.

Chiloane said that in the last five years, seven learners, one teacher and one principal had been killed at eight schools.

He said in that period there had...