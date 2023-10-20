Kenya Power to Work With Counties to Power Industrial Parks

19 October 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Wangechi Purity

Nairobi — Kenya Power has said that it will collaborate with counties to power industrial parks.

The utility firm is currently engaging devolved units to map out their respective energy needs.

This will then enable it to establish appropriate infrastructure, especially with the implementation of the County Aggregation and Industrial Park in each county.

The expanded power supply is aimed at driving the country's economy and improving livelihoods.

"The Company is carrying out engagements with county governments to map their energy needs and establish the infrastructure required, especially with the implementation of the County Aggregation and Industrial Park in each county," KPLC Managing Director (MD) and CEO Joseph Siror said.

"The requisite data will enable us to incorporate their needs in our strategic plan," he added.

Tharaka Nithi County has already donated three acres of land to the company to stabilize its power supply.

The land will host a 15MVA, 132/33kV substation.

The facility will also enable the construction of a dedicated power line to serve Kathwana, which hosts the county headquarters, and its environs.

Additionally, it will host a yard for the storage of poles and other equipment that is critical for electricity connectivity within the county.

"The land will be utilized to set up a 15MVA, 132/33kV sub-station that will strengthen the quality of power supply within Tharaka Nithi county," said Tharaka Nithi governor Muthomi Njuki.

"The sub-station will enable the construction of a dedicated power line to serve Kathwana, which hosts the county headquarters, and its environs."

