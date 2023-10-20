Kenyan Troops Honored With Service Medals in Goma

Nairobi — The Kenya Signals Company troops who are part of the Kenya Defence Forces, deployed under the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO) have been feted with service medals for their peace efforts in the Central African nation.

The event was held at the MONUSCO Force Headquarters in Goma, DRC.

The troops received medals and certificates in a ceremony presided over by the Deputy Chief of Staff in charge of Personnel, Evaluation & Training (DCOS PET) Col. Azizan Long Ji Bin Harun.

This was in honor of their fulfillment of the criteria for such awards toward their contribution to supporting peacekeeping efforts in Eastern DRC.

Speaking during the event, Col. Azizan lauded the Kenyan troops for the professionalism they exhibited during their tour of duty.

"Throughout this mission, I have been informed of your unwavering dedication, professionalism, and courage in the face of adversity," he said.

On her part, Chief of Field Technology services (FTS), Madam Francia Peralta, applauded the Kenyan Government for contributing peacekeepers in DRC.

"Under the leadership of your commanders, we have recorded tremendous achievements, notable being the restoration of satellite services and other Communication and Information Systems (CIS) services in Kiwanja," she said.

"You have demonstrated expertise and set standards in offering technological services." she said.

Senior National Representative Lt. Col. Tonny Koech expressed his gratitude to the troops for flying high the Kenyan flag.

"You have exemplified the true spirit of our nation, and your commitment to preserving peace and security has not gone unnoticed," he said.

On his part, Officer Commanding KENSIG 1 Coy Maj. Douglas Omaore thanked the Force Commander, the Chief U6, and the Chief FTS for their unwavering support to the Coy in all the operations it has undertaken since its deployment.

"Throughout this journey, we have been fortunate to have received outstanding support from various quarters, and today, I would like to express our deepest appreciation for your leadership, guidance, and unwavering support," said Maj. Omaore.

Also present during the service medals award ceremony were Chief U6 Lt Col. Mossamat Israt, Lt Col. R P Mutunga, Officers, service members and other invited guests.

The Kenya Signals Company troops have completed a one-year tour of duty where they have been providing Communication, Connectivity and Technological Services to the Force and the Mission.