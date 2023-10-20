Kenya: President Ruto Assents to 4 Health Care Bills to Strengthen UHC

Nairobi — President William Ruto has assented to four health care bills that are set to strengthen the Universal Health Care (UHC).

According to the head of state, the Social Health Insurance Bill, Digital Health Bill, Facility Improvement Bill, and Primary Health Care Bill mark a significant step towards accessible and comprehensive healthcare for all.

He described it as a major win for the nation's health and well-being!

"The 4 Bills usher in a paradigm shift in the legal and institutional framework for healthcare in Kenya. They mark a turning point by repealing the current NHIF and establishing, in its place, three separate funds dedicated to Primary Healthcare," he stated.

"This strategic move is aimed at achieving Universal Health Care (UHC) in the country, bringing us closer to a healthier and more equitable future."

The Social Health Insurance Act, 2023 will break down financial barriers to healthcare and address challenges faced by NHIF. It creates the Social Health Authority, replacing the National Health Insurance Fund.

The Primary Healthcare Act 2023 focuses on preventive and primary healthcare services to address healthcare imbalances in Kenya. President Ruto is set to unveil Community Health Promoters during tomorrow's Mashujaa Day celebrations to support this initiative.

To bolster public health facilities, the Facility Improvement Financing Act, 2023 provides financial and managerial autonomy, ensuring better resource management, service quality, and community involvement.

Streamlining technology adoption in healthcare, the Digital Health Act, 2023 will improve data sharing, set standards for e-health, and personalize patient care, ultimately enhancing healthcare quality and empowering communities through telemedicine.