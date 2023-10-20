Kenya: World Rally Championship Safari Rally 2024 Moved to March

Nairobi — The Safari Rally has been confirmed as the third round of the 2024 World Rally Championship (WRC) and reverts to its original traditional Easter holidays weekend date for the first time in 26 years.

The Safari will be held between March 28-31 in Nairobi and Naivasha, according to the calendar which was released today by the Federation Internationale de I' Automobile (FIA) World Motorsports Council today . The 13 rounds championship will also feature Poland and Latvia.

"This is very good Mashujaa Day announcement news and a celebration for all Kenyans as we retrace the Safari Rally journey of 70 years ago when millions of Kenyans looked forward to the Easter weekend every year to enjoy the thrills of the Safari Rally," said the WRC Safari Rally CEO Phineas Kimathi

The iconic Rallye Monte-Carlo kicks off the calendar, 25 - 28 January), and will be based in the Col de Turini passes high in the French Alps which test drivers like no other.

It will be followed closely by Rally Sweden (15 - 18 February), the only pure snow and ice fixture on the calendar.

Croatia Rally (18 - 23 April) has drawn in hundreds of thousands of spectators since its WRC debut in 2021. Its unique asphalt tracks based around the capital of Zagreb vary from smooth to badly broken and are set to return in all their glory, as will the legendary gravel tests of Vodafone Rally de Portugal (9 - 12 May) - also a huge hit with the crowds.

Mediterranean charm awaits at Rally Italia Sardegna (30 May - 2 June) before the eagerly anticipated return of ORLEN Rally Poland (27 - 30 June), back after a hiatus at the sport's top level since 2017.

Poland's lightning-fast gravel roads promise a thrilling spectacle which will only be amplified further by the country's enthusiastic fan base. WRC is thrilled to welcome a newcomer in Tet Rally Latvia (18 - 21 July), located in the vibrant southern coastal city of Liepāja.

Building on years of success at FIA European Rally Championship level, the loose-surface fixture underscores the clear pathway for events to ascend to the global stage of WRC.

Speed enthusiasts can look forward to the high-octane Secto Rally Finland (1 - 4 August), renowned for its jaw-dropping speeds and gravity defying jumps.

The excitement then takes a different form at EKO Acropolis Rally Greece (5 - 8 September), offering a very different flavour with its winding, rocky mountain stages.

Once again, South America asserts its presence with Rally Chile Bio Bío (26 - 29 September), reaffirming the championship's global reach. Central European Rally (31 October - 3 November) will sweep across Austria, the Czech Republic and Germany as the penultimate round before the grand finale unfolds in Asia at FORUM8 Rally Japan (21 - 24 November).

Commenting on the calendar, WRC Promoter managing director Jona Siebel said: "We're eagerly anticipating another action-packed season in 2024 with a calendar that not only celebrates our esteemed traditions, but also propels us into an exciting future.

"Our return to Poland and our debut in Latvia underscore our commitment to delivering a fresh and exciting WRC experience for fans and competitors alike."

Every round of the WRC season will be broadcast live on WRC's groundbreaking new platform Rally.TV, as well as via traditional broadcast partners around the globe.

Date Event

25 - 28 January Rallye Monte-Carlo Asphalt/Ice

15 - 18 February Rally Sweden Snow

28 - 31 March Safari Rally Kenya Gravel

18 - 23 April Croatia Rally Asphalt

9 - 12 May Vodafone Rally de Portugal Gravel

30 May - 2 June Rally Italia Sardegna Gravel

27 - 30 June ORLEN Rally Poland Gravel

18 - 21 July Tet Rally Latvia Gravel

1 - 4 August Secto Rally Finland Gravel

5 - 8 September EKO Acropolis Rally Greece Gravel

26 - 29 September Rally Chile Bio Bío Gravel

31 October - 3 November Central European Rally Asphalt

21 - 24 November FORUM8 Rally Japan Asphalt