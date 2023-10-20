Rwanda: Witnesses Pin Genocide Suspect Twahirwa on Rape, Leading Interahamwe Militia

Several witnesses have provided testimony, linking Genocide suspect Séraphin Twahirwa in a major role during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, especially within the city of Kigali.

The witnesses said this on Thursday, October 19 during the ongoing trial of Genocide suspects Twahirwa and Pierre Basabose in the Court Assizes of Belgium.

During the Genocide, a woman who was among the witnesses pointed out that she was 18 years old at the time. She mentioned that she knew Twahirwa as an Interahamwe leader who displayed an MRND flag at his home and drove a car with a picture of former President Juvenal Habyarimana on it.

The witness testified that an Interahamwe named Munyakazi, who had been dispatched by Twahirwa, raped her during the Genocide. She also revealed that Twahirwa encouraged the Interahamwe to rape Tutsi women.

Furthermore, she recalled witnessing an incident in which one of their neighbours' houses was set on fire using tires upon the orders of Twahirwa. She saw him shoot the wife of that household with a pistol, as she pleaded for mercy.

This unfortunate family comprised 11 people, and tragically, they all perished in the fires.

She said that the Interahamwe, who had been trained and armed by Twahirwa, killed her mother and siblings.

Another 61-year-old witness, who owned a shop and a bar in Gatenga during the Genocide testified that he had heard people claiming that Twahirwa was a leader of the interahamwe. In February 1994, his house was destroyed by the interahamwe, and Twahirwa was part of the group responsible.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He also mentioned that, prior to the Genocide; he witnessed the Interahamwe heading towards Twahirwa's residence, where they were preparing to launch attacks on the homes of Tutsi and individuals who were in opposition to the government. During this period, the MRND flag was displayed on Twahirwa's house.

During the ongoing trial, several witnesses have provided testimonies. Some came from the prosecution, one of them includes a woman, who recounted her experience, alleging that Twahirwa was a rapist and claims to be a victim of his.

She said that one day; he grabbed her on her way from church, dragged her in the bush, raped her and broke her arm as warning.

Basabose and Twahirwa, are both facing charges related to genocide and war crimes. Twahirwa is also accused of rape.

However, both pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The trial is currently underway, having commenced on October 9 and is expected to continue until December 8.