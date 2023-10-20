Sudan: Deadly Shelling Unabated in Sudan Capital

Khartoum / Bahri / Omdurman — Continued artillery shelling yesterday caused deaths and injuries in parts of Karari locality of Omdurman, twin city of the Sudan capital of Khartoum. Volunteers at El Nau Hospital in the city say the hospital has received several people killed and wounded by the shelling.

Residents of Omdurman told Radio Dabanga that they heard strong explosions and several shells falling in multiple neighbourhoods of Omdurman. Plumes of smoke were also witnessed rising from the Karari military area, which is under the control of the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF), and subjected to continuous shelling by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The Karari Resistance Committees Coordination said the RSF attack on residential neighbourhoods resulted in multiple deaths and dozens of injuries, as well as the collapse of several houses.

The sources indicated that shells fell on the SAF printing press, El Wadi Street, and El Shanqeeti Street in Omdurman.

Reports emerged from Bahri (Khartoum North) of several shells falling in the Shambat area during artillery shelling from the weapons corps. Residents from Khartoum also reported heavy shelling in Jebel Aulia, while areas south and east of Khartoum witnessed complete calm on Wednesday.

Intense confrontations continued over the past weeks between the SAF and the paramilitary RSF in the Sudan capital Khartoum, and its sister cities Omdurman and Khartoum North.