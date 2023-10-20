Sudan: Deadly Shelling Unabated in Sudan Capital

19 October 2023
Dabanga (Khartoum)

Khartoum / Bahri / Omdurman — Continued artillery shelling yesterday caused deaths and injuries in parts of Karari locality of Omdurman, twin city of the Sudan capital of Khartoum. Volunteers at El Nau Hospital in the city say the hospital has received several people killed and wounded by the shelling.

Residents of Omdurman told Radio Dabanga that they heard strong explosions and several shells falling in multiple neighbourhoods of Omdurman. Plumes of smoke were also witnessed rising from the Karari military area, which is under the control of the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF), and subjected to continuous shelling by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The Karari Resistance Committees Coordination said the RSF attack on residential neighbourhoods resulted in multiple deaths and dozens of injuries, as well as the collapse of several houses.

The sources indicated that shells fell on the SAF printing press, El Wadi Street, and El Shanqeeti Street in Omdurman.

Reports emerged from Bahri (Khartoum North) of several shells falling in the Shambat area during artillery shelling from the weapons corps. Residents from Khartoum also reported heavy shelling in Jebel Aulia, while areas south and east of Khartoum witnessed complete calm on Wednesday.

Intense confrontations continued over the past weeks between the SAF and the paramilitary RSF in the Sudan capital Khartoum, and its sister cities Omdurman and Khartoum North.

Read the original article on Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.