Rwanda: Kagame Lauds MTN Rwanda's Investments for the Past 25 Years

Who else would have found it easy to invest in a country that had just emerged from a tragic history as we know it, President Paul Kagame said on Wednesday, October 18 at the Kigali Convention centre while lauding MTN's 25 years of doing business in Rwanda.

The market leader in mobile telecommunications in Rwanda celebrated 25 years of presence in the country, on October 18, bringing together senior group leaders who were in Rwanda for the Mobile World Congress, and other high-ranking officials, as well as captains of industry.

"We took risks both of us, you took a risk with us and we took a risk with you, but here, 25 years later I think we can say we are happy. It's not an understatement, it's real, it is something we need to celebrate. I have no doubt, we will do even much better in the near future," Kagame noted.

He drove down memory lane describing how the collaboration draws from four years prior to the official investment when Rwanda was on the path of almost total destruction and South Africa was rising from another tragic history, and "at that point, we whispered to each other that in any case, we will keep together."

Yesterday we had the pleasure of hosting @MTNGroup CEO, Ralph Mupita, Vice President of Southern & East Africa, @Yolandacuba, along with delegates from other MTN operating countries. What an excellent opportunity for staff and executive members to connect as we celebrate... pic.twitter.com/T5wKrEdAdY-- MTN Rwanda (@MTNRwanda) October 19, 2023

He continued saying how later on in 1998 during a cabinet meeting that was to decide which company would take on the bid to kick off telecommunication sector in the country, Kagame made a point that challenged the rest of voters who were leaning more on the side of a Rwandan company that had helped in the struggle to liberate Rwanda but had an analogue technology.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Company Investment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He reminded the then cabinet members that they were looking for a technology that would serve the country well, hence, the decision to take MTN's offer.

The head-of-state said it was a pleasure celebrating the long, sometimes challenging but profitable endeavour undertaken in partnership.

"Now, we are counting millions of people who have mobile phones in their hands and others served by MTN Mobile Money...let's continue building from there," he added while inviting the group officials to consider Rwanda as a home away from home.

Since 1998, MTN Rwanda has continuously invested in expanding and modernizing network and leading digital solutions for Rwanda's progress.

During the MWC summit, MTN Rwanda showcased the nation's first-ever live 5G network technology -a technology that aims to provide access to advanced and high-speed mobile internet services and reduced latency, significantly enhancing internet user experience.

With its transformative power, 5G is expected to not only elevate digital experiences but also fuel economic growth and further drive the country's digital inclusion agenda.