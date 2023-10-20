Rwanda: Canadian Singer Shawn Mendez Spotted in Rwanda

Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Peter Raul Mendez is in Rwanda for a visit. He was spotted engaging in a friendly conversation with Rwandan superstar, The Ben, at the luxurious One and Only Hotel in Musanze.

The Ben couldn't contain his excitement as he expressed his profound admiration for Shawn Mendes and his music.

Via his Instagram page, The Ben thanked the singer for giving him time to talk. " You are the truest meaning of a beautiful soul. Been a huge fan since, Thanks for the opportunity. The sky is the limit," he posted.

Shawn Mendez sent his regards to Pamella Uwicyeza, The Ben's wife who is also a big fan of the singer . " Hey Pamella, love you," said the 'Stitches' hitmaker.

Uwicyeza also posted on her Instagram page, with so much excitement expressing how much of a big fan she is.

"No wayyyy !!! My baby is with Shawn Mendez. Super excited for you and the days ahead of you. My two most favorite artists ever! Dreams do come true, I Repeated this lil video a 1000x yesterday, me and my baby are your biggest fans. What a delightful moment," she posted.

Shawn gained a following in 2013, when he posted song covers on the video sharing platform Vine. The 25-year-old debuted a number one in the USA with his singles 'Treat You Better' and 'There is Nothing Holding Me Back'. His self-titled third studio album in 2018 was supported by the lead single "In My Blood". The album's number one debut in the US made Mendes the third-youngest artist to achieve three number one albums. His fourth studio album, 'Wonder' in 2020 made him the youngest male artist ever to top the Billboard 200 with four studio albums.

Among his accolades, Mendez won 10 MTV Europe Music Awards, two American Music Awards, and received three nominations for a Grammy Award among others.