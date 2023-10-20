Southern Africa: SADC Expresses Concerns Over the Ambiguity of Sanctions On Zimbabwe

Luanda — The Southern African Development Community (SADC) on Wednesday expressed its deep concern about the ambiguity and complexity of multiple sanctions regimes of a coercive and unilateral nature that affect, among other countries, Zimbabwe.

According to a note to which ANGOP had access, this position was expressed in the presentation of the declaration by the group of SADC countries accredited to the United Nations, by the Permanent Representative of Angola, Francisco José da Cruz, during the interactive dialogue with the Special Rapporteur on the Negative Impact of Unilateral Coercive Measures on the Enjoyment of Human Rights, Alena Douhan.

The diplomat referred to the fact that, with persistent global challenges such as climate change and health threats, sanctions continue to restrict the ability of targeted countries to adequately respond to these challenges.

The Angolan diplomat also stressed that, when sanctions affect the rights of an entire population, their impact is most felt among vulnerable people, including women, children, people with disabilities, the elderly, refugees, internally displaced people, migrants, among others.

"As noted by the Special Rapporteur, these measures, often used as a means of imposing unilateral sanctions, have serious consequences, including prohibiting foreign companies from doing business.

Likewise, individuals from targeted countries may suffer travel restrictions and asset freezes," he reinforced.

He noted that SADC fully supports the mandate of the Special Rapporteur on the Negative Impact of Unilateral Coercive Measures on the Enjoyment of Human Rights, and her conclusions that sanctions, including secondary sanctions, have detrimental implications on human rights, the achievement of the Sustainable Development and the right to development, in Zimbabwe and the region. SC/TED/DOJ