Southern Africa: SADC Expresses Concerns Over the Ambiguity of Sanctions On Zimbabwe

19 October 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Southern African Development Community (SADC) on Wednesday expressed its deep concern about the ambiguity and complexity of multiple sanctions regimes of a coercive and unilateral nature that affect, among other countries, Zimbabwe.

According to a note to which ANGOP had access, this position was expressed in the presentation of the declaration by the group of SADC countries accredited to the United Nations, by the Permanent Representative of Angola, Francisco José da Cruz, during the interactive dialogue with the Special Rapporteur on the Negative Impact of Unilateral Coercive Measures on the Enjoyment of Human Rights, Alena Douhan.

The diplomat referred to the fact that, with persistent global challenges such as climate change and health threats, sanctions continue to restrict the ability of targeted countries to adequately respond to these challenges.

The Angolan diplomat also stressed that, when sanctions affect the rights of an entire population, their impact is most felt among vulnerable people, including women, children, people with disabilities, the elderly, refugees, internally displaced people, migrants, among others.

"As noted by the Special Rapporteur, these measures, often used as a means of imposing unilateral sanctions, have serious consequences, including prohibiting foreign companies from doing business.

Likewise, individuals from targeted countries may suffer travel restrictions and asset freezes," he reinforced.

He noted that SADC fully supports the mandate of the Special Rapporteur on the Negative Impact of Unilateral Coercive Measures on the Enjoyment of Human Rights, and her conclusions that sanctions, including secondary sanctions, have detrimental implications on human rights, the achievement of the Sustainable Development and the right to development, in Zimbabwe and the region. SC/TED/DOJ

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.