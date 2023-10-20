Egypt: 'Humanity Must Prevail' - Salah Calls for Humanitarian Aid in Gaza

Liverpool and Egypt star Mohamed Salah has called on world leaders to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza, amid an escalating crisis during the ongoing war between Hamas and Israel.

Thousands have already been killed in the conflict, with an explosion at a hospital in Gaza on Tuesday17/10/2023 resulting in hundreds more deaths.

Salah, who is perhaps the most well-known athlete from the Arab world, has already donated an undisclosed sum of money to aid citizens in Gaza and on Wednesday18/10/2023, he spoke out for the first time about the conflict in a message on his social media channels.

"It's not always easy to speak in times like this," he began. "There has been too much violence and too much heartbreaking brutality. The escalation in recent weeks is unbearable to witness. All lives are sacred and must be protected. The massacres need to stop. Families are being torn apart.

"What's clear now is that humanitarian aid to Gaza must be allowed immediately. The people there are in terrible conditions. The scenes at the hospital last night were horrifying. The people of Gaza need food, water and medical supplies urgently. I'm calling on the world's leaders to come together to prevent the further slaughter of innocent souls. Humanity must prevail."

Egyptian Gazette