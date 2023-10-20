Egypt: President El-Sisi Announces Three-Day National Mourning for Gaza Hospital Strike Victims

18 October 2023
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

In a solemn declaration, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has announced on Wednesday 18/10/2023 a three-day period of national mourning to honor the innocent victims of the heinous attack on the Al-Mamedani Hospital in Gaza. This declaration also extends to commemorate all the martyrs from the beloved Palestinian people.

The declaration reflects Egypt's deep condolences and solidarity with the Palestinian people in the face of this tragic incident. The act of national mourning serves as a somber reminder of the human toll inflicted by such acts of violence and underscores the need for peace and stability in the region.

During these three days, Egyptians will join together in mourning to pay their respects to the victims and express their sympathy and support for the Palestinian people during this challenging time.

This gesture of solidarity reaffirms Egypt's commitment to seeking a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and the protection of innocent lives.

