Equatorial Guinea National Day

document

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I extend our congratulations to Equatorial Guinea in honor of the 55th anniversary of your independence on October 12.

The United States values our relationship with Equatorial Guinea, and we remain committed in our partnership to combat trafficking in persons, develop the initiative on Atlantic Cooperation, and promote maritime security and economic growth. In the coming year, we look forward to Equatorial Guinea advancing its efforts to improve democratic governance and respect for human rights and to grow our economic and security partnership.

As you celebrate another year of independence, we send our wishes for a peaceful and prosperous year for Equatoguineans.

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State