Angola: Acting Special Coordinator for the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment Matza's Travel to Angola, Zambia, DRC, and Belgium

16 October 2023
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
Acting Special Coordinator for the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGI) Helaina Matza will travel to Luanda, Angola; Lusaka, Zambia; Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of the Congo; and Brussels, Belgium October 16-26 to advance ongoing PGI-led investments developing the Lobito Corridor and the Zambia-Lobito greenfield railway--a transformative economic link connecting the African continent from west to east via rail through the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Zambia and Angola.

During her trip, Acting Special Coordinator Matza will also attend the European Union's Global Gateway Forum which will bring together government representatives, the private sector, civil society members, financing institutions, and international organizations to discuss global infrastructure investment and opportunities for collaboration.

