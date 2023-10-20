Zimbabwe: 'It's a Joke' - Now 70 Zanu-PF Legislators Have Been Recalled After 'Imposter' Does Same to Opposition MPs

Power plays continue to dog Zimbabwe's politics almost two months after its disputed general elections, with parliamentary recalls now taking centre stage as President Emmerson Mnangagwa battles to control the national assembly.

A little-known Zanu-PF activist has written to Zimbabwe's speaker of parliament, Jacob Mudenda, recalling 70 ruling-party legislators, including recently appointed cabinet ministers, from the august house.

The "recall" list includes Deputy Finance Minister David Mnangagwa, President Emmerson Mnangagwa's son.

This comes barely two weeks after 29 legislators of the main opposition Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) party were recalled by one Sengezo Tshabangu who claims to be the party's interim secretary-general. This recall resulted in several legislators being injured when chaos interrupted parliamentary business two weeks ago.

However, CCC leader Nelson Chamisa has dismissed Tshabangu as an "imposter", saying his party does not have such a portfolio because it is yet to hold its inaugural congress. Chamisa also accused Zanu-PF of masterminding the recalls - an allegation the ruling party has dismissed.

The move by the Zanu-PF activist, Tafadzwa Manyika, to recall dozens of Zanu-PF legislators means the ruling party will have to fight it out with the CCC in by-elections to win back the seats and also try to regain the seats it lost to the opposition legislators who have been recalled from parliament - if the speaker accepts the recall request.

In his letter to Mudenda, Manyika,...