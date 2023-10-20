Uganda: Kariisa Commits Next Media to Combating Climate Change During Annual CEO Summit

During the 14th CEO Summit, an event that brought together top industry leaders, government executives, and representatives from UN bodies, Next Media Group CEO Kin Kariisa took the stage to address an issue of paramount importance: climate change.

Kariisa's keynote speech shed light on Next Media's dedicated efforts in addressing this global crisis, underscoring the importance of collective action in championing environmental sustainability.

During his address, Kariisa emphasized Next Media's commitment to being a responsible corporate citizen by actively contributing to environmental conservation. He elaborated on Next Media's ongoing initiatives to mitigate climate change and preserve the environment.

One such initiative, closely tied to NBS TV's 15th-anniversary celebrations, involves the ambitious goal of planting and nurturing 15 million trees.

As part of the kick-off for this eco-conscious endeavor, participants, including Kariisa and the Next Media team, planted trees at the Sheraton Kampala Hotel.

This symbolic act marked the beginning of a collective journey towards the monumental target of 15 million trees.

He encouraged others to join in this meaningful cause, highlighting the immense impact of collective action in the fight against climate change.