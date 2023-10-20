Uganda: Chief Invigilator, Headteachers Arrested Over Exam Malpractice

Police working with security agencies have arrested a number of suspects over involvement in cases of examination malpractice during the ongoing Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) examinations.

According to Jennifer Kalule-Musamba, the Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB)Principal Public Relations Officer, the suspects were arrested by the end of day three for the conduct of the examinations.

The suspects include the headteacher of Paul Mukasa Secondary School in Kalagi who was arrested for electronic sharing of what is purported to be a UNEB examination paper.

The headteacher was said to have used his mobile phone to share the information and extort money from unsuspecting members of public.

Relatedly, Police in Mitooma have arrested Dominic Tumusiime, a Swahili teacher of Kanyabwanga Secondary School for sharing information/image purported to be an examination material for a UNEB Biology practical paper for 2023.

Tumusiime allegedly shared the content on a school teachers' forum. According to Musamba, the Headteacher of the School, a One Mugizi, reported the case to the Police, and the teacher was arrested.

"The file was sanctioned at the magistrate's court in Bushenyi, and the suspect was due to appear in court yesterday," Musamba said.

Relatedly, in Kwania District, police have arrested the headteacher of Inomo Secondary School for allegedly tampering with examination material/envelope containing mathematics Paper 1 examination papers.

It is said that he received a sealed envelope from the station, in the presence of other examination officials, that included the UNEB Chief Scout, Area Supervisor, as well as security Officers. It is suspected that the content of the envelop could have been tampered with. Police is investigating the case.

Elsewhere, in Kampala, the Police in Kabalagala, Makindye Division, have arrested the Chief Invigilator at African Pearl Secondary School on suspicion of providing external assistance to the second shift of Chemistry students.

This was during the practical examination of Chemistry Paper 3 of Tuesday, October 17, 2023, a handwritten piece of paper with suspected answers of the practical paper was found in the examination room, where the Chief Invigilator was supervising. Investigations are ongoing.

Section 28 of the UNEB Act 2021 makes it an offence to damage/ destruct an examination paper, examination material, or any other material or information.

According to the Act, a person involved in such an act commits an offence and is liable, on conviction, to a fine not exceeding one thousand currency points (Shs20 million) or a term of imprisonment not exceeding five years or both.