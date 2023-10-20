Kenya: President Ruto Leads 60th Mashujaa Day Celebrations at Kericho Green Stadium

20 October 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — Mashujaa Day celebrations was underway Friday at the recently renovated Kericho Green Stadium in Kericho, presided over by President William Ruto.

This is Ruto's fifth National Day celebration since taking office in September 2022.

He was accompanied at the celebrations by First Lady Rachel, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Chief Justice Martha Koome, and Parliament Speakers Moses Wetangula and Amason Kingi among other dignitaries.

Mashujaa Day, formerly known as Kenyatta Day, was renamed after the enactment of the 2010 Constitution. The occasion serves as a tribute to heroes who have made significant contributions to Kenya's post-independence development in various sectors.

This year's Mashujaa Day celebration revolves around the theme of Universal Health Care, a critical element aligned with the government's commitment to achieving the Vision 2030 targets. President William Ruto is expected to utilize this event to officially launch the Afya Nyumbani program for Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.