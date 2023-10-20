Kenya: President Ruto Leads 60th Mashujaa Day Celebrations at Kericho Green Stadium

Nairobi — Mashujaa Day celebrations was underway Friday at the recently renovated Kericho Green Stadium in Kericho, presided over by President William Ruto.

This is Ruto's fifth National Day celebration since taking office in September 2022.

He was accompanied at the celebrations by First Lady Rachel, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Chief Justice Martha Koome, and Parliament Speakers Moses Wetangula and Amason Kingi among other dignitaries.

Mashujaa Day, formerly known as Kenyatta Day, was renamed after the enactment of the 2010 Constitution. The occasion serves as a tribute to heroes who have made significant contributions to Kenya's post-independence development in various sectors.

This year's Mashujaa Day celebration revolves around the theme of Universal Health Care, a critical element aligned with the government's commitment to achieving the Vision 2030 targets. President William Ruto is expected to utilize this event to officially launch the Afya Nyumbani program for Universal Health Coverage (UHC).