Mozambique: Renamo Unsuccessful in Caia and Chiomio

Mozambique News Reports and Clippings
Municipal election results announced by Friday 22.00 on October 13, 2023.
20 October 2023
Mozambique News Reports And Clippings (Milton Keynes, UK)
By Joseph Hanlon

The Caia District Court, Sofala, dismissing Renamo's appeal over  electoral fraud in almost all of the 33 Caia polling stations. The court claims that Renamo's accusation was accompanied by insufficient evidence to annul the elections. Renamo promises to go to the Constitutional Council.

The Chimoio District Electoral Commission (CDE) has refrained from analysing Renamo's appeal, saying it did not meet the prior challenge requirement. The CDE states that Renamo did not contest the irregularities at the polling station.

