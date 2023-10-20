Mozambique: Renamo Unsuccessful in Caia and Chiomio

The Caia District Court, Sofala, dismissing Renamo's appeal over electoral fraud in almost all of the 33 Caia polling stations. The court claims that Renamo's accusation was accompanied by insufficient evidence to annul the elections. Renamo promises to go to the Constitutional Council.

The Chimoio District Electoral Commission (CDE) has refrained from analysing Renamo's appeal, saying it did not meet the prior challenge requirement. The CDE states that Renamo did not contest the irregularities at the polling station.