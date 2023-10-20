Kenya: Six People Injured as Stampede Mars Mashujaa Day Celebrations at Kericho Green Stadium

Nairobi — At least six people were injured as thousands of people jostled for space to attend Mashujaa Day celebrations at Kericho Green Stadium on Friday.

The excited crowd, undeterred by the previous night's heavy rain, braved the cold to attend the event, anticipating the presence of President William Ruto who will officially launch the Afya Nyumbani program for the Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

The influx of spectators started as early as 1 am, with people keen to secure their spots in the 10,000-capacity stadium. However, as they flocked to enter through Gate C, a stampede occurred, resulting in several injuries. The incident prompted a police response to restore order at the entrances.

The wet and muddy pavements outside the stadium, a consequence of the Thursday evening downpour, further complicated the situation. The exact number of people injured remains unknown, but those affected were quickly transported to Kericho County Referral Hospital.

The stadium was at full capacity by 7 am, signifying the significance of the event. The previous day, Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba officially received the stadium from the contractor after two months of successful reconstruction. The upgraded stadium now boasts two VIP lounges, two changing rooms, terraces, and paved parking.