Rwanda: FERWACY Unveils Roadmap for 'Rescheduled' Elections

The Rwanda Cycling Federation (FERWACY) has unveiled the roadmap for the forthcoming elections due in Kigali on November 5.

The elections were due to take place during the general assembly on October 21, but the federation decided to postpone them shortly after president aspirant Ladislas Ngendahimana withdrew his candidature as the only candidate for the position of president of the cycling federation.

FERWACY members will elect a new federation president, two vice presidents, the Secretary General and the treasurer to fill the positions which have been vacant following a series of events of resignation by some top officials which unfolded at the cycling house over the past two months.

They will serve the two remaining years on the existing four-year term which runs until 2025.

The electoral committee composed of Rene Pele Kamanda (president), Claudine Ingabire (vice president) and Faustin Mparabanyi (Secretary) has been tasked to organise the elections.

According to the elections calendar, campaigns for qualified candidates will begin on October 19, 2023 and end on October 24, just ten days before the elections.

Who is eligible?

Anyone aspiring to run for the position in the executive committee of Rwanda Cycling Federation must be Rwandan. He must belong to a team which is member of FERWACY.

The aspirant must be at least 18 years old. Eligible candidate should be a person of integrity, have experience and skills and must have provided outstanding services to the cycling game.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He or she should have a command of at least two working languages used by the federation, not having been convicted or jailed for more than six months and not having been formally suspended by a judicial organ of Ferwacy.

The election roadmap is as follows

October 19-24: Submission of nomination forms

October 26-29: Studies, scrutinizing candidates' nomination files

October 27: Final list of candidates

October 28: Receiving petitions and hearing appeals if any

October 29-30: studying about the petitions and appeals

October 31: Final list and declaration of Candidates

November 1-4: Official campaigning period of declared candidates

November 5, Elections & Announcing the FERWACY Executive Committee

November 6: Submission of election report