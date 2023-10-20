Central African Republic: Mokom Case - The Prosecutor v. Maxime Jeoffroy Eli Mokom Gawaka ICC-01/14-01/22

press release

National of the Central African Republic. Alleged former National Coordinator of Operations of the Anti-Balaka.

Arrest warrant: issued under seal on 10 December 2018

Charges: Directing attacks against the civilian population (as a war crime) murder (as a war crime and a crime against humanity), rape (as a war crime and crime against humanity), directing attacks against buildings dedicated to religion (as a war crime), destruction of property (as a war crime), pillage (as a war crime), deportation and forcible transfer (as a war crime and a crime against humanity), severe deprivation of personal liberty (as a crime against humanity) and persecution (as a crime against humanity). On 17 October 2023, Pre-Trial Chamber II terminated the proceedings in the case following the Prosecution’s notice of withdrawal of the charges against Mr Mokom.

The warrant of arrest against Maxime Jeoffroy Eli Mokom Gawaka was issued under seal on 10 December 2018 for war crimes and crimes against humanity allegedly committed in the Central African Republic.

Mr Mokom was surrendered to the ICC on 14 March 2022. On 22 March 2022, Maxime Jeoffroy Eli Mokom Gawaka made his first appearance before Pre-Trial Chamber II.

The confirmation of charges hearing commenced on 22 August 2023, but had not yet been concluded as the parties still had to submit written submissions on the merits of the case.On 17 October 2023, Pre-Trial Chamber II terminated the proceedings in the Mokom case and ordered Mr Mokom’s immediate release. Mr. Mokom was released from the ICC detention on the same day. The Chamber acted on the basis of the Prosecution’s notice of withdrawal of the charges against Mr Mokom, dated 16 October 2023.

This notice asserts that there are relevant changes regarding the evidence in the case. Therefore, the Prosecution considers that, even if the charges would be confirmed by Pre-Trial Chamber II, there is no reasonable prospect for a conviction at trial.

Next steps: Pre-Trial Chamber II instructed the ICC Registrar to make all necessary arrangements for Mr Mokom’s transfer to a receiving State. Pending his transfer Mr Mokom is in a temporary ICC designated location.