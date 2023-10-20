Uganda: Huge Delegation to UN Assembly Was Necessary, Govt Says

Third Deputy Prime Minister, Rukia Nakadama has said the size of Uganda's Delegation to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) was informed by the agenda of the session and the need to be effectively represented and influence the final policy outcomes.

In a statement presented to the House during plenary on Wednesday, Nakadama said that Uganda's delegation was modest and that only 31 officials were sponsored by Government ministries, departments and agencies, contrary to the over 70 delegates widely reported in the media.

She demonstrated the importance of Uganda's presence at the meetings, explaining that the UN General Assembly provides a unique platform for multilateral discussion on international issues. As such, Uganda's active participation in the debate and several bilateral meetings was crucial.

"Uganda highlighted progress in implementing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and affirmed the government's commitment to poverty reduction, gender equality, inclusive development, promoting regional peace and security", she said.

She added that Uganda also presented perspectives to debates relating to health, refugees, climate change, and UN reforms.

Deputy Speaker, Thomas Tayebwa while presiding over the sitting expressed concern over the media reports, calling it a public relations crisis.

He advised the minister to ensure that responses to such allegations are prompt and timely to avoid more speculation among the public.

The District Woman MP for Kitgum, Lillian Aber stressed that representation abroad is necessary and the size of the delegation should not be of concern.

She instead urged the minister to provide information to the media in time, to prevent misinformation.

"Whenever there is an outcry from the public, there should be immediate communication from the responsible officers," she said.