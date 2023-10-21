Rwanda: Cabinet Appoints New Rwanda UN Representative, Human Rights Commission Gets New Boss

21 October 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Aurore Teta Ufitiwabo

Several appointments were made across various institutions during the Cabinet meeting held on October 20. One notable appointment was the new representative for Rwanda to the United Nations, among others.

In accordance with cabinet resolutions signed by Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente, Ernest Rwamucyo has been appointed as the Proposed Permanent Representative of Rwanda to the United Nations, replacing Claver Gatete, who was recently appointed as the Executive Secretary of the UN Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA).

Marie Claire Mukasine who previously served as chairperson of the National Commission for Human Rights, has been appointed as the proposed Ambassador of Rwanda to Japan. Providence Umurungi, will serve as the chairperson of the National Commission for Human Rights.

Consolée Kamarampaka is the new Deputy Secretary General of Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB), replacing Isabelle Kalihangabo, appointed as a Judge in the Supreme Court.

Furthermore, in the judiciary, several appointments were made, including the appointment of Jean Bosco Kazungu as a Judge in the Supreme Court, Angeline Rutazana as a Judge in the Court of Appeal, and Xavier Ndahayo as a Judge in the Court of Appeal.

Jean Pierre Habarurema was appointed President of the High Court, while Bernadette Kanzayire's term of office as Vice-President of the High Court was renewed. Aimé Muyoboke Kalimunda was appointed as the Rector at the Institute of Legal Practice and Development (ILPD).

In the education sector, the cabinet appointed Ephrem Musonera as the Deputy Vice-Chancellor in charge of Training, Institutional Development, and Research, and Jean Pierre Nkuranga as the Deputy Vice-Chancellor in charge of Administration and Finance at Rwanda Polytechnic Higher Learning Institution (RP).

Jean Claude Nzeyimana is the new Head of Basic Education and TVET Examination, under the National Examination and School Inspection Authority (NESA).

