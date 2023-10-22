Ethiopia's Quest for Access to Sea Is Quite Pertinent, Needs to Be Addressed

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's quest for access to sea and alternative ports through legal agreements is quite pertinent and needs to be addressed given her age old proximity and historical linkage with the sea ports.

Scholars from Haromaya, Jimma and Gambela universities said that it is appropriate to strongly work on accessing port facilities through agreements, amicable negotiations and mutual equity with due respect to the sovereignty of port owning neighboring countries.

Instructor and researcher at Haromaya University Dr. Reta Duguma told ENA that Ethiopia has been using Adulis, Masawa and Assab ports for ages by developing the facilities.

He remarked that as the past history of the country indicates, Ethiopia has never been a landlocked country and had stronger economic bondage with these ports.

The scholar further recalled that ever since the establishment of the Axumite Empire around 2nd century B.C, Ethiopia has been conducting commercial relations with the neighboring and distant countries through these ports.

Dr. Reta added that Ethiopia had invested huge amount of wealth on these ports including her investments on the Port of Assab in the 1950s.

"The UN Convention on the utilization of ports by landlocked countries provides that such countries can access ports through mutual discussions and agreements with port owner countries with due respect to the sovereignty of port owning countries, " he added.

Instructor of history and researcher, Dr. Ketebo Abdiyo said for his part that Ethiopia used to own Adulis and Azuli ports from ancient times. He added that up until 1991, Ethiopia owned Adulis, Massawa and Assab ports.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Trade Oceans By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He noted that given the above mentioned historical settings, Ethiopia's quest for access to sea and port services is appropriate but it is necessary to carefully consider how the country can access to the ports.

A PHD candidate and instructor of history at Gambela Health Science College, Beyene Hameretibeb said that Ethiopia had owned and developed the Port of Assab.

He remarked that the cession of Eritrea from Ethiopia through a referendum should not have given Eretria an exclusive ownership of the port.

Ownership and accession of sea port is a vital factor for the economic development of any country and Ethiopia's proposal to access these ports is appropriate that should be addressed, he added.

Beyene stressed that Ethiopia's demand for sea ports synchronizes with international maritime laws and treaties.

He added that the resolution 390-5 passed by the UN in 1952 has a positive implication for access to seas by landlocked countries.