South Africa: Pollard's Late Penalty Gives Boks Last Gasp Semi-Final Win Over England

Michael Steele/World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images
Freddie Steward of England runs with the ball whilst under pressure from Cheslin Kolbe, left, and Damien de Allende of South Africa during the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between England and South Africa at Stade de France on October 21, 2023 in Paris, France.
21 October 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

The Springboks are into their fourth Rugby World Cup final after beating England 16-15 in the semi-finals.

South Africa 16 (6) England 15 (12)

They did it again! Somehow the Springboks emerged victorious in an almighty arm wrestle to beat England 16-15 to set up a date with the All Blacks in next week's Rugby World Cup 2023 final.

Handre Pollard stepped up to land a 49-metre penalty three minutes from time after the Boks won a third scrum penalty. It underlined Pollard's ice-cool temperament and the Springboks' never-say-die attitude.

They still had to fend off a sustained England attack in those final, desperate three minutes and they clung on. When the slippery ball squirted from Billy Vunipola's grasp, Bok players fell to their knees.

This was the definition of winning ugly, yet beautifully.

For almost the entire 80 minutes it felt like it wasn't going to be the Boks night. They just couldn't build momentum until they started winning the scrum battle in the second half.

In the 69th minute the Boks won a scrum penalty and Pollard found a great touch close to the England goalline. The Boks secured the lineout ball, Deon Fourie burst at the line but was stopped short. The recycled ball went to RG Snyman who drove and twisted his way...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.