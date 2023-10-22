South Africa: Proteas Rip England Apart!

21 October 2023
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Razeen Gutta

Heinrich Klaasen and Marco Jansen led South Africa to a cracking ICC Cricket World Cup win over England, who continue to feel the pressure in their title-defending year.

After putting South Africa into bat in Mumbai, England struck early to dismiss Quinton de Kock in the first over.

But once Rassie Van der Dussen (60) and Reeza Hendricks (85) got going in the middle, there was no looking back for the Proteas.

Leading the side in the absence of Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram made 42 before Klaasen (109) and Jansen (75) got them to 399/7 in their 50 overs.

With the ball, Jansen played his part as well, striking twice in the powerplay to dismiss Dawid Malan and Joe Root.

Gerald Coetzee was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/35 as the Proteas bowled England out in 22 overs for just 170.

South Africa was quick to bounce back from their shock defeat to the Netherlands and this may just have been the perfect time to have done so.

They are next in action against Bangladesh on Tuesday.

The tournament's two unbeaten sides take centre stage on Sunday in Dharamsala, with hosts India facing New Zealand.

