Egypt: UN Relief Chief Welcomes Aid Convoy's Entry Into Gaza

Aid convoys enter the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing border in Egypt.

UN Humanitarian Affairs Coordinator Martin Griffith welcomed the entry of an aid convoy into Gaza on Saturday, the first since the start of hostilities two weeks ago.

The 20-truck convoy that passed through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt includes life-saving supplies provided by the Egyptian Red Crescent and the UN.

They were approved to cross and be received by the Palestinian Red Crescent, with UN support.

"I am confident that this delivery will be the start of a sustainable effort to provide essential supplies - including food, water, medicine and fuel - to the people of Gaza, in a safe, dependable, unconditional and unimpeded manner," Mr. Griffiths said in a statement published on his official account on X, formerly Twitter.

The delivery follows days of intense negotiations with all relevant sides to ensure that the aid operation into Gaza resumes as quickly as possible and with the right conditions, he added.

More to follow on this developing story.