Kenya: Former Premier League Sides Rule As Sakaja Super Cup Enters Second Round

Nairobi — Former Kenyan Premier League (KPL) teams stamped their authority as the Sakaja Super Cup entered its second round over the weekend.

Hakati Sportiff and Black Mamba won in their respective matches in Makadara sub county.

Hakati Sportiff returned to their winning ways after losing to Jericho All Stars in their first match to edge out 11 Stars 3-2 in a match played at Canon Apollo ground in Mbotela estate.

Peter Musa scored a brace while Zidane Ochieng added for the former premier league side to win as Kefa Kereu and Harid Imboyoka replied for the losers.

However, Jericho All Stars winners over Hakati Sportiff suffered a 2-1 defeat in the hands of Michezo Halisi.

In another match featuring a former premier league side Black Mamba thrashed Rada Sports 3-1 at Makongeni grounds.

Black Mamba scored through Oduor Chrisphine, Sisia Tom and Jay Mackenzi while Stephen Nenya netted Rada's consolation goal.

Kariobangi FC, B 13, and Pan African University made it two wins in a row as the competition intensified.

Kariobangi FC pipped Dandora All Stars 1-0 in Embakasi North, B-13 beat Melta Kabiria by a similar margin as Pan African University trounced Chapel Field FC 3-1 in Roysambu.

In Starehe, former Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama's boyhood club Country Bus held Ziwani All Stars 3-3 at Landi Mawe grounds.

In Roysambu, Zimmerman United and City Lions fought to a 1-1 draw at Mahiga Primary School.

Aslam Munene put Lions into the lead in the 8th minute Benson scored the leveler in the 25th for a stalemate.

In Kasarani, Wolfsburg were watered down by Maaji 2-0 courtesy of goals scored by David Iranzi and Dennis Kiarie at Muhuri Muchiri grounds in Njiru as Clay City edged out Kasarani FC 2-1.

In Makadara, a 20th minute lone strike by Kelvin Mutiso was enough for Buruburu Sport to see off MASA Academy 1-0.

Bahati All Stars earned easy points without sweat via a walkover after their rivals Mukuru Sports FC failed to show up for the match while JASA Academy beat Maringo All Stars 2-1.

Derrick Odumba scored a hatrick for Makadara Youth FC to trounce Elite Sports 3-0.

Namel Collins, Nieman Moses, Trevor Omondi (34 & 55min) and Kathama Musyoka were on target as 1000 Sportiff thrashed Tel Aviv 5-0.

In Embakasi South, FC Barca and Shofco settled for a 1-1 draw at Vision grounds.

Shofco went ahead through Brian Opwaka in the 23rd minute before Anthony Onyango scored the leveller in the 70th minute.

Reuben equalised in the dyeing minutes to hold Legends in another fixture played at Vision grounds.

Christopher Milo was on the mark for Legend's lead in the 6th minute before netting in the 83rd minute for a share of the spoils. Reuben scored through Kelvin Wafula and Faisal Mwaro.

In Ruaraka, Elly Omondi scored from a penalty to hand Titans a 1-0 win over Ruaraka Sports as Ajax Rock City pipped Lucky Summer All Stars 1-0 at Baba Dogo grounds.

Joseph Owuor and Keluih Odhiambo scored for Baba Dogo Babes to beat Mathare Flames 2-0 at Baba Dogo grounds.

In Kamkunji, Daniel Mwangi netted a lone goal for Eastleigh South United to pip Kinyago as as Usacli beat Gikomba All Stars 2-1.

Embakasi West, Sintos Charity beat T.O.C 2-0 while Ten Daily overwhelmed Outer Ring FC by the same margin at Tumaini Primary School.

Results

Kibra sub county results

Mashimoni 3 Boca junior 2

Spark Generation 1 Interdinamory 3

Laini saba 1 Kenya Science Ballers 0

Golf course 1 Upper Karen 1

The third round of the Sakaja Super cup matches will be played November 1-2 before the third round of fixtures are played on November 4-5. The final round will take place November 8.

Knock out Stage calendar

Constituency Quarter Finals - 11th/12th November 2023 - Constituency Semi Finals - 15th - 19th November 2023 - Constituency Finals 20th - 21st November 2023

Inter constituency Draws 25th/26th November 2023

Inter constituencies Knock out Round 1 29th/30th November 2023 - Inter constituencies Knock out Round 2 2 nd - 6 th December 2023 - Quarter Finals 10th December 2023

Semi Finals 12th December 2023

Third Place paly offs 16th December 2023