Kenya: Tears for Tusker Against Gor As Ingwe Continue Winless Run in Mombasa

Nairobi — FKF Premier League top scorer Benson Omalla continued his red-hot form this season when his diving header in the 21st minute gave Gor Mahia a priceless 1-0 win over Tusker FC at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani on Sunday evening.

An unmarked Omalla got on the end of a Patrick Sibomana cross from the left flank, which he gleefully headed past Brian Bwire in goal for the brewers.

Coach Robert Matano's charges could have levelled matters afterwards had Edward Zakayo and Mike Oduor not put their shots wide.

The defeat marks Tusker's third in seven games as Omalla continues to top the charts with seven goals.

Elsewhere, at the Mbaraki Sports Club, AFC Leopards' search for a first win of the season continues after they fell to a solitary goal against Bandari FC in Mombasa on Sunday evening.

Ugandan Derrick Nsibambi was the chief architect of Ingwe's downfall, popping up with the winner in the 56th minute to condemn the 12-time league champions to their third loss in seven games.

Leopards had several chances to get back into the game, notably, a Luke Namanda long range effort that was saved by Joseph Ochuka between the posts for the dockers.

In an early kickoff at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani, Geoffrey Onyango scored 10 minutes from the end to earn Kariobangi Sharks a 1-1 draw against Muhoroni Youth.

Muhoroni skipper Collins Neto put his side in front in the 49th minute, getting on the end of a freekick from the left to head past Bernard Jairo in Sharks' goal.

Onyango then popped up with the equaliser in the dying embers, skillfully skipping past two players in the opposition's box before slotting in to ensure both sides share the spoils.

In Bungoma, Harambee Stars striker Moses Shummah was the hero as Kakamega Homeboyz beat their hosts, Nzoia Sugar, by a solitary goal.

Meanwhile, it was end-to-end action at the Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay as hosts Shabana played out a thrilling 2-2 draw against Nairobi City Stars.

Samuel Kapen gave the Kawangware-based side the lead in the fifth minute before former AFC Leopards skipper Eugene Mukangula equalised for Shabana, 12 minutes later.

Vincent Nyabuto then put Shabana ahead at the stroke of halftime and seemed to be on the cusp of another win before Vincent Owino scored for Simba wa Nairobi from the penalty spot in the 84th minute.

The match between Bidco United and Murang'a Seal ended in a barren draw.