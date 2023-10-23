South Africa: Is a Second Coach On His Way Out?

23 October 2023
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
column By Michael Madyira

Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki could become the second Premier Soccer League coach to lose his job following Amakhosi's exit from the Carling Knockout on Saturday.

A late goal by Taariq Fielies saw AmaZulu edge the Soweto giants 1-0 at FNB Stadium on Saturday as Amakhosi reeled out at the round 16 stage.

The result extended Chiefs' eight-year trophyless run and exposed their mistakes in the player transfer market.

This comes after Shaun Bartlett became the first PSL casualty: he was fired by Cape Town Spurs following a slow start to the season.

"I don't think that's a question that has to be answered now, because I'm employed by the club. We have technical conversations," said Ntseki when asked if Saturday's result will affect his job.

"We look into incidents like this and we have meetings to discuss what the possibilities are going forward. But I don't think this is the platform for us to entertain the question of how I see my future at Kaizer Chiefs," Ntseki said.

Following Bartlett's exit, Spurs have Sean Connor as temporary technical director but the Englishman has started his job on a losing note. Spurs lost the Premier Soccer League clash with SuperSport United and the Carling Knockout clash with Orlando Pirates.

At Chiefs, Ntseki guided Amakhosi to Carling Knockout elimination and that could leave him exposed, despite the Soweto giants beating Spurs and settling in the relegation zone.

