Kenya: 'Mr Valencia' Kibiwott Kandie Claims Third Crown in Spain as Chelimo Leads Podium Sweep in Women's Race

Nairobi — The 2019 World Half Marathon silver medalist Kibiwott Kandie returned to his stomping ground in Spain to clinch his third Valencia Half Marathon crown on Sunday morning.

The former world half marathon record holder clocked 57:40 to cross the finish line ahead of the Ethiopian pair of Hagod Gebrhiwet (57:41) and Yomif Kejelcha (57:41) in second and third respectively.

The triumph followed on from last year's victory on the same course, where he clocked 58:10 to claim his second-ever crown in Spain since he debuted in 2020.

It was also at the Valencia Half Marathon that the Commonwealth Games 10,000m bronze medalist piqued the world's attention when he clocked a world record of 57:32 on his way to victory in 2020.

Sunday's win offers redemption for the military man who missed out on this year's World Championships in Budapest after he finished fourth in the men's 10,000m at the national trials in July.

There was more delight for Kenya in Spain as the 2022 World 10,000m bronze medalist Margaret Chelimo led a podium sweep for the country in the women's race.

Chelimo timed 64:46 in first place as Commonwealth Games 10,000m silver medalist Irine Cheptai (64:53) and Janet Chepngetich (65:15) finished second and third respectively.

It was Chelimo's first race since the beginning of the month when she clinched silver in the women's half marathon at the World Road Running Championships in Riga, Latvia.