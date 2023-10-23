South Africa: Police Apprehend Biological Father for Alleged Rape of a One-Month-Old Baby

22 October 2023
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Potchefstroom — Police in Brits arrested a 31-year-old man on Thursday, 19 October 2023, for the alleged rape of a one-month-old baby girl, in Krokedile Drift West, Brits.

According to reports, the infant's mother, aged 27, was busy preparing food outside the shack while the father was sleeping inside with the baby next to him. The mother suddenly heard the baby crying and noticed when she entered that something was wrong as the father and the baby were undressed. The amazed mother screamed for help and one of the neighbours responded and eventually called the police. The baby was taken to Brits hospital for medical examination and subsequently admitted.

The suspect was arrested and is expected to appear in the Brits Magistrates' Court on Monday, 23 October 2023, for rape.

The Provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena condemned this shocking incident in the strongest possible terms and applauded the police and members of the community for their swift reaction that led to the arrest.

