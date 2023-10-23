South Africa: Load Shedding Remains Suspended

Due to the continued improved generation fleet performance and emergency reserves fully recovered, load shedding will remain suspended and only resume on Tuesday at 16:00, Eskom said on Sunday.

"Stage 1 load shedding will be implemented on Tuesday from 4pm until 5am on Wednesday. Thereafter, load shedding will be suspended from 5am until 4pm, followed by Stage 1 load shedding from 4pm until 5am on Thursday," Eskom said.

This pattern will be repeated daily until further notice.

Breakdowns are currently at 13 559MW, while planned maintenance is at 4 765MW of generation capacity.

Demand forecast for the evening peak is 25 054MW.

Eskom said it will communicate should any significant changes occur.