South Africa: Load Shedding Remains Suspended

22 October 2023
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Due to the continued improved generation fleet performance and emergency reserves fully recovered, load shedding will remain suspended and only resume on Tuesday at 16:00, Eskom said on Sunday.

"Stage 1 load shedding will be implemented on Tuesday from 4pm until 5am on Wednesday. Thereafter, load shedding will be suspended from 5am until 4pm, followed by Stage 1 load shedding from 4pm until 5am on Thursday," Eskom said.

This pattern will be repeated daily until further notice.

Breakdowns are currently at 13 559MW, while planned maintenance is at 4 765MW of generation capacity.

Demand forecast for the evening peak is 25 054MW.

Eskom said it will communicate should any significant changes occur.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.