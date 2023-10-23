South Africa: National Health Insurance Plan Expected to Face Legal Challenges - South African News Briefs - October 23, 2023

National Health Insurance Legislation Expected to Face Legal Challenges

Pharmaceutical manufacturer Adcock Ingram anticipates legal challenges to South Africa's proposed National Health Insurance (NHI) that could potentially hinder its implementation, reports News24. The NHI Bill is a controversial piece of legislation that aims to create a universal healthcare system in South Africa. The bill was approved by Parliament in June 2023 and has been met with push-back and growing concern from healthcare and other stakeholders, who have raised concerns about its operability and legality. Adcock Ingram's annual report suggests that the bill is likely to be contested in court on constitutional or ministerial power grounds. The minimum implementation period is estimated at five to ten years, assuming legal challenges do not significantly delay or necessitate a full redrafting of the bill.

South Africa Faces R660 Billion Shortfall for Just Energy Transition

South Africa is grappling with a substantial funding shortfall of approximately R660 billion (about U.S.$34.6 billion) in its ambitious R1.5 trillion just energy transition, despite initial pledges of $8.5 billion from international partners, reports News24. This transition is crucial for reducing the country's significant greenhouse gas emissions, primarily from coal-fired electricity generation. Jan Gerber writes that it has become a politically divisive issue, with some advocating for the preservation of coal and alternative energy sources like nuclear power and Russian gas. The economic impact of phasing out coal is particularly evident in regions like Mpumalanga, where coal power stations and mines underpin the local economy. South Africa is the world's 13th-biggest source of greenhouse gases, with almost half of its emissions coming from coal-fired electricity generation.

Durban Team to Compete in International Beach Trash Pickup Competition

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

A team from Durban, South Africa, is preparing to participate in the first international Spogomi World Cup in Tokyo, a beach trash pickup competition, reports TimesLIVE. The Frober Rovers team, led by Derek de Froberville, 36, and which includes younger brother Philippe, 33, and friend Courtney Botha, 31, will compete against teams from 20 other countries to collect and categorise trash, earning points based on the type and amount of waste collected. Spogomi, a combination of "sport" and the Japanese word for "trash," aims to reduce marine litter globally by turning cleanup into an exciting and competitive sport. The South African team, who won the local competition and broke records for the amount of trash collected, is excited to represent their country and raise awareness about the importance of cleaning rivers and beaches. Marine litter is a significant global problem, with the majority originating from land, making trash pickup a crucial defense against pollution.

More South African news