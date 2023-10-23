Rwanda: From Outfits to Perfomances, Fun Facts At Trace Awards

If you've ever been to BK Arena for any other concert before and you were there last night, then you may have observed the fun facts below. But if you weren't there, here's a rundown of everything you might have missed.

Trace held its inaugural Trace Awards 2023 on October 21, at the BK Arena in Kigali, Rwanda, to celebrate the creativity, talent, and influence of African and Afro-inspired music and artists.

More than 150 artists were nominated in the awards ceremony, which honoured the excellence and diversity of Afro-centric music in genres such as Afrobeat, Dancehall, Hip Hop, Afro-pop, Mbalax, Amapiano, Zouk, Kizomba, Genge, Coupé Décalé, Bongo Flava, Soukous, Gospel, Rap, Rai, Kompa, R&B, and Rumba.

The ceremony, hosted by Nigerian Music Veteran D'Banj and Angolan global supermodel Maria Borges, featured a star-studded lineup of artists, including Africa's most revered talents as well as local artistes.

The first interesting detail about the inaugural Trace Awards is that it drew celebrities from all over the world, so many that there was a celebrity in every corner of the massive BK Arena.

Exaggerations aside, one could easily overhear some revelers, usually locals, lamenting about not knowing most of these global stars. Some would approach the stage, and the audience would nearly insult them by crossing their arms with a 'who are you' expression while watching the artistes perform music they'd never heard before.

Others, on the other hand, would come on stage and depart almost shortly after performing a two-minute concert owing to a very long line-up, which we'd never experienced before. The well-known ones, of course, would leave everyone almost in a frenzy, rushing to make room for other performers who would jump in without wasting a second.

This made some individuals realise that staying in the restroom for more than two minutes could result in missing out on who is coming up next. So, meeting folks outside the auditorium literally sprinting, everyone hurrying back in, became almost usual. It was also no surprise to run into some unknown celebrity, exchange a brief apology before you catch their security shoving you aside.

If you were in the VIP section, you were most likely sat next to Rema, Davido, and Diamond Platinumz, to name a few. Last night, those in the VIP section could sense that money is sweet. Because of their near proximity, they could not only casually turn and wink at their favorite star, but they were also spoiled with an endless supply of drinks, especially Martel liquors, and food, including exquisite stick meat.

With all the chaos, it's safe to say you're not that introverted; you simply need to make more money. Another amazing fact is that Africa is literally replete of talents, each of which is appreciated best in their genres and own countries, but we can still boast of our diversity.

Speaking of global standards, did anyone notice the excellent sound system last night? Again, if you've been to BK Arena before, it's no surprise that the sound system is good; after all, this is Kigali's 10,000-seat pride. But especially last night, the sound system was top-notch. Most likely because, for the first time, Rwanda was to host the biggest number of Africa's mega stars at a go.

Another fact to appreciate is that our very own local stars attended the show even if they were not nominated. It was superb to see Andy Bumuntu, Kivumbi King, Ish Kevin, Kenny K Shot, and many others come to support their overseas counterparts. Other local celebrities were also part of the award presenters, such as Alyn Sano, Naomie Ishimwe, Sandrine Isheja, Chey Muv, Alliah Cool, among others.

Fashion during the occasion is most likely the most distinctive entertaining fact. Our global icons truly understood the assignment on the red carpet. This part started an hour late, around 7PM Kigali time, but as the worldwide celebrities marched in front of the glaring cameras on the red carpet, it was clear why they were late: the outfits!

Mostly adorned in African prints that matched their individual personalities, the effect didn't end on the red carpet. Throughout the evening, the artists kept changing their attire as most of them went about their performances.

The concert ended shortly after midnight. Even though most of the revelers had already left by then, practically immediately following Davido's performance with South Africa's Musa Keys, playing their feature single 'Unavailable,' which received the Best Collaboration Trace Award.

Speaking of Davido, this one stole the show with his continual moving in and out, changing outfits, and imposing team that followed him everywhere, making it difficult to pass undetected, especially when he dropped down to dance near the stage. One would feel sad for whoever was performing at the time, because all attention would be drawn to the Nigerian superstar.

The highlight of October 21 was that all of Africa's big icons who were in attendance stayed in Kigali that night. It's also worth noting that Rwandan police handled the traffic gridlock that ensued after the event admirably.