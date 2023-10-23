South Africa: Limpopo Villagers Finally Get Vital Bridge but Not Through Government

20 October 2023
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Bernard Chiguvare

The Vondo community raised their own funds and finished the job with the help of a state owned forestry company and a private enterprise

After begging their municipality for more than 20 years to build them a bridge to cross the deadly Mutshindudi River, and even raising R135,000 themselves, the villagers of Vondo, Limpopo, have finally got their bridge.

On Thursday, the bridge opened, connecting the village to the R523 that connects to the N1.

Peermont's Khoroni Hotel Resort and the South African Forestry Company Limited (SAFCOL) stepped forward by contributing R160,000 to complete the project started by the villagers.

"This collaborative effort is a shining example of the positive impact of corporate social responsibility initiatives on local communities," said Martha Sidebi, Khoroni general manager.

"This bridge will now not only provide safe passage for learners on their way to school but will also grant the community access to the R523 road to Thohoyandou," she said.

The sturdy new footbridge has a non-slip walking surface and a pleasing design.

It will safely cut an hour-long walk for many John Marubini Primary and Denga Tshivhase Secondary learners to just 15 minutes.

Nndwamato Tshiila, of Thulamela municipality, told GroundUp that the municipality could not build the bridge as it had not been included in its approved development plan.

