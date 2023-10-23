South Africa: Fresh Poll Shows ANC Dropping to 41 Percent and a Path to Victory for Multi-Party Charter

analysis

There is a route to power for the MPC, but it will require frank internal conversations and honest assessments of where to focus efforts and resources.

The prospects of a coalition government following next year's election are more likely than ever, according to data from a recent nationally representative poll conducted by Sabi Strategy and The Brenthurst Foundation.

However, what such a coalition looks like and how it is achieved, remains unknown.

This is the second such poll in the past year, allowing a comparative view from a sample carefully weighted by race, demographics, gender and geography. With the ANC's support dropping from 47% to 41% over the past year, a trend that seems likely to continue in a downward spiral against a backdrop of an electricity crisis and collapse in the infrastructure, no single party is close to reaching the 50% threshold.

The Multi-Party Charter [MPC] -- the electoral pact so far comprising the DA, IFP, ActionSA, FF+ and the UIM -- would reach 36% based on the latest numbers. The gap between the ANC and the MPC has narrowed from 14% a year ago to 5% now.

The EFF is another big gainer, improving its support from 11% to 17% over the same period. The temptation for the ANC and EFF to bury the hatchet and form a coalition may have increased following...