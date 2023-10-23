South Africa: Fresh Poll Shows ANC Dropping to 41 Percent and a Path to Victory for Multi-Party Charter

22 October 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ray Hartley, Henry Sands and Greg Mills

There is a route to power for the MPC, but it will require frank internal conversations and honest assessments of where to focus efforts and resources.

The prospects of a coalition government following next year's election are more likely than ever, according to data from a recent nationally representative poll conducted by Sabi Strategy and The Brenthurst Foundation.

However, what such a coalition looks like and how it is achieved, remains unknown.

This is the second such poll in the past year, allowing a comparative view from a sample carefully weighted by race, demographics, gender and geography. With the ANC's support dropping from 47% to 41% over the past year, a trend that seems likely to continue in a downward spiral against a backdrop of an electricity crisis and collapse in the infrastructure, no single party is close to reaching the 50% threshold.

The Multi-Party Charter [MPC] -- the electoral pact so far comprising the DA, IFP, ActionSA, FF+ and the UIM -- would reach 36% based on the latest numbers. The gap between the ANC and the MPC has narrowed from 14% a year ago to 5% now.

The EFF is another big gainer, improving its support from 11% to 17% over the same period. The temptation for the ANC and EFF to bury the hatchet and form a coalition may have increased following...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.