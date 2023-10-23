South Africa: SA's 'R3.4-Billion' Hunting Industry - Should a Simple Tourist Levy Replace Recreational Hunts?

22 October 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tiara Walters

As the debate on the ethics of 'trophy hunting' rages on, a new international study claims to offer a proposal that would sound the controversial industry's death knell -- by taxing tourists a 'lion protection' fee. But is it really time for the entire hunting industry to disappear in life's great rear-view mirror?

When it comes to South Africa's charismatic megafauna, there are those who hold that a wild animal's natural habitat is neither on a plate nor a wall. For some conservation and welfare groups, in fact, shooting high-profile or other species is abhorrent, and they worry the practice is damaging South Africa's economy, even though the hunting industry may generate a rough spending stimulus of about US$180-million (R3.4-billion) a year.

It might even be more, or less, than that, depending on who one speaks to.

Yet, a new open-access study proposes an ambitious plan: a "modest lion protection fee" charged to international tourists -- whether from overseas or other parts of Africa. The idea is to replace the money made by the recreational hunts of mostly large mammals -- "trophy hunting" -- by paying the hunters and their staff to go away, or to move to hands-off wildlife tourism such as photo safaris.

The joint peer-reviewed study, co-led by Pretoria University and World Animal Protection, a welfare NGO, said they had found "universally strong" support for a levy of up to $7 a day.

It also "revealed a desire to finance the protection of the nation's iconic wildlife through paying...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.