South Africa: The Royal Battle Over Zulu Kingdom Succession Takes a New Legal Twist

Dramatic scenes related to the bitter and potentially violent fight for the Zulu kingdom throne, and the battle for the hearts of millions of AmaZulu people, shifted to South Africa's administrative capital Pretoria this week.

Both uniformed and plain-clothed police and intelligence officers were in full force inside and outside the North Gauteng High Court as the Zulu royal succession battle played out in the courtroom.

The case in Pretoria is one of those brought by various members of the Zulu royal family against King Misuzulu and the government. This case came about after Prince Simakade Zulu approached the courts, seeking to nullify or set aside all the processes that led to the coronation of King Misuzulu as the AmaZulu monarch, including the validity of the coronation process itself. Misuzulu and President Cyril Ramaphosa - both of whom are listed as respondents - are opposing the application.

The security presence was deemed necessary amid fears that supporters of either side could attack the other. Prince Simakade is the oldest son of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini, who died in February 2021, sparking the still-raging succession contests.

In his court papers, Simakade argued that the process of the royal family identifying their rightful heir was not followed, yet Ramaphosa announced Misuzulu as king.

Court dramas

Inside the court - part of the proceedings were televised live - Judge Norman Davis listened attentively - only occasionally...